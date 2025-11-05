Hybrid warfare in focus: Baku Network debates on hot-button issues of modern threats (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Baku Network Analytical and Research Public Union, with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has held the next online discussion within the framework of its project "Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The debate, moderated by Elnur Anvaroglu, featured Dr. David William Parry, a British philosopher and former BBC journalist, as the guest speaker.

During the discussion, participants pointed out that the term Hybrid Warfare, cooked up by U.S. Navy officer and Pentagon analyst Frank Hoffman, really hits the nail on the head in today’s world. As Hoffman stated, this form of warfare can be waged not on a single front but across multiple ones, concealing numerous tactical and technical elements that human intuition cannot easily detect.

Particularly in today’s world, against the backdrop of rapid technological development, hybrid warfare is no longer fought on conventional battlefields. It unfolds in the shadows - in cyberspace, on social media, in newsrooms, and even within public opinion itself.

Though invisible, it can be devastatingly effective; at times bloodless, yet capable of shaking entire nations from within.

According to Dr. Parry, unlike traditional wars, hybrid warfare combines military aggression with economic coercion, disinformation, political manipulation, cyberattacks, and proxy operations. This strategy does not target armies but rather vulnerabilities - deepening divisions, eroding trust, and undermining governance structures without firing a single shot.

The video version of the debate is available for viewing.