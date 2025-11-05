Kazakh banks set to add new pane with Islamic windows

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 5. Kazakhstan will
allow conventional banks to open Islamic windows - specialized
divisions offering services based on the principles of Islamic
finance, Trend
reports via the Kazakh Parliament.
This is evidenced by the fact that the Mazhilis, the lower
chamber of parliament, has approved the draft Law on Banks and
Banking Activities in its first reading.
At present, Islamic banking in Kazakhstan can only be carried
out through the establishment of a separate Islamic bank. The
introduction of Islamic windows is expected to expand financial
inclusion, diversify available services, and promote fair
competition in the sector, while ensuring compliance with Sharia
principles.
In addition, the draft law introduces two types of banking
licenses, basic and universal, aimed at enhancing competition and
simplifying access to the financial market. The basic license will
differ from the universal one in the scope of permitted operations,
such as issuing loans and accepting deposits.