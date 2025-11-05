Kyrgyzstan, Egypt discuss expanding cooperation in landmark Cairo talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held a one-on-one meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on November 5 as part of his official visit to Egypt, Trend reports.

During the talks, the two leaders expressed confidence that the visit would give new momentum to Kyrgyz-Egyptian relations and elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to actively advancing joint projects across key areas of mutual interest.

Following the tête-à-tête meeting, Presidents Zhaparov and El-Sisi proceeded to the expanded-format talks with the participation of delegations from both countries.