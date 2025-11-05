“YAŞAT” Foundation held the 2nd Intellectual Marathon for the children of martyrs with the support of Azercell (PHOTO)

“Azercell Telecom” LLC supported the 2nd Intellectual Marathon for children of martyrs, organized by the “YAŞAT” Foundation.

Held in Quba on November 1-3 to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, the initiative brought together children of martyrs. The marathon aimed to enhance the intellectual and social development of youth, fostering knowledge sharing and mutual learning among them.

As part of its broader efforts to promote digital literacy and build a safer online environment for youth, Azercell organized a dedicated educational session on cybersecurity during the marathon. Company experts shared practical insights on safe digital behavior, personal data protection, and strategies to prevent online threats.

Throughout the marathon, participants engaged in intellectual games, quizzes, and various entertainment activities. Winners and all participants were recognized with gifts and certificates.