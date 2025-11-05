Hungarian-Kyrgyz forum explores joint projects in food processing sector

Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum participants presented project proposals for establishing and modernizing fruit and vegetable processing facilities in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the event, hosted at the Embassy of Hungary, leading Hungarian companies—Maurer Gep, Kavali, and Unimatik—discussions centered on technology transfer, equipment supply, and potential investment partnerships to enhance local production capacity.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture, led by Mukhtar Chynaliev, highlighted existing government programs and financial mechanisms designed to support such industrial cooperation projects.

According to the organizers, the forum aims to develop long-term bilateral projects in agro-industrial modernization, boost processing volumes, and promote export-oriented production based on Hungarian experience and technologies.

As regards Kyrgyzstan's present food processing landscape, the nation's local businesses lack advanced management and productive equipment and generally function at 20-40 percent capacity. Juice, ketchup, dried vegetables and fruits, potato chips, pasta, meat, and packaging production lines are in demand. Local enterprises prefer semi- and non-automated equipment due to cost constraints. Used and refurbished equipment are appealing for the same reason. Food companies looking to launch new items or improve packaging or quality are potential clients. In 2022 and early 2023, meat and produce packaging trade delegations visited the U.S. to find partners to improve their production facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel