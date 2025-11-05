President of Uzbekistan begins working visit to U.S. ahead of C5+1 Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Washington to participate in the summit of Central Asian leaders and the United States in the “C5+1” format, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

At Andrews Air Force Base, the Uzbek head of state was welcomed by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Chair of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Council Carolyn Lamm, and other officials.

The main events of the visit will take place on November 5–6. During this time, President Mirziyoyev will hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and take part in the “C5+1” summit of Central Asian leaders and the United States.

The program also includes talks with members of the U.S. Congress and government officials, individual meetings with leaders of major American companies, and a roundtable discussion with business circles.

It is expected that at the C5+1 summit, dialogues are anticipated to center around commercial exchanges, resource extraction entitlements, and infrastructural agreements. For Washington, Central Asia presents a strategic fulcrum in its overarching geopolitical contestation with Beijing and Moscow. For regional stakeholders, this represents an opportunity to engage in strategic negotiations with an administration that prioritizes transactional agreements over ideological frameworks.

