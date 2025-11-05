Hungary guarding sovereignty by constitutional court and European integration - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Hungarian sovereignty is protected by the constitutional court and European integration, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Institute professor Laszlo Vasa said at the international scientific-practical conference on “State sovereignty and national constitutions in the 21st century: global challenges, trends and prospects” in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, sovereignty serves as the constitutional framework for meaningful and legitimate participation in European Union countries.

He stressed that traditionally, sovereignty meant absolute power over a territory.

"However, in today's interconnected world, this concept has evolved, and modern sovereignty has become a shared and responsible concept that encompasses both autonomy and cooperation. The Hungarian approach shows that a state can adapt to these realities and at the same time preserve its sovereignty within the constitutional framework. Cooperation does not mean dependence. Constitutional sovereignty is the theoretical basis of the Hungarian model," Vasa noted.

The professor also said that Hungary supports constitutional pluralism.

"This is not a principle of subordination but of cooperation and coordination. The Basic Law establishes that the internal constitution of Hungary is the main source of legitimacy.

Thus, sovereignty serves as a constitutional framework for meaningful and legitimate participation in the countries of the European Union. The Hungarian model represents responsible sovereignty. This model is far from both extreme nationalism and uncritical integration and presents a dynamic approach built on historical continuity and constitutional identity.

Consequently, sovereignty is not a relic of the past but a dynamic constitutional principle that guarantees legitimacy, cooperation, and identity. The Hungarian approach balances self-government with integration, links democracy to the constitutional tradition, and contributes to a pluralistic European order that takes into account both unity and diversity," he concluded.

