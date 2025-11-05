Latvia joins JEF Ministers’ meeting in Norway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. From November 4 through 5, the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Latvia, Liene Gātere, is participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bodø, Norway, Trend reports.

The goal of the meeting is to strengthen cooperation among member nations and enhance regional security across Northern Europe, Trend reports.

During the meeting, ministers will discuss the current security situation in Europe, explore ways to improve operational cooperation among JEF member states, and outline future steps to enhance collective readiness and response capabilities. The participants will also develop recommendations for the upcoming JEF Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Finland.

The program includes a visit to NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre in Bodø, as well as a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation.

Parliamentary Secretary Gātere will announce Latvia’s initiative to host joint drone exercises next year with JEF member nations, in which Ukraine will participate in an expanded partnership format. The purpose of the exercises is to promote collaboration within the defense industries of JEF nations and to draw valuable insights from Ukraine’s operational experience.

The ministers are also expected to sign an updated comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding, replacing the previous agreement concluded in 2018. Since then, there have been significant developments among JEF members: Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, Iceland became a JEF member in 2021, and the geopolitical and security landscape in the region has evolved considerably, making an updated framework essential.

“At a time when Europe’s security faces serious challenges, close regional cooperation is critically important. This meeting is an opportunity not only to discuss strategic issues but also to agree on concrete actions that will strengthen our countries’ defense capabilities and operational cooperation,” emphasized Liene Gātere.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a coalition of ten like-minded nations—Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Established in 2015 under British leadership, the JEF brings together high-readiness forces capable of rapidly responding to crises in the High North and Northern Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel