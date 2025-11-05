Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 5, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies dropped compared to November 4.

The official rate for $1 is 575,283 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,015 rials. On November 4, the euro was priced at 660,855 rials.

Currency Rial on November 5 Rial on November 4 1 US dollar USD 575,283 573,111 1 British pound GBP 750,342 753,556 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,995 709,913 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,136 60,467 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,416 56,651 1 Danish krone DKK 88,551 88,520 1 Indian rupee INR 6,486 6,460 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,646 156,055 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,872,146 1,865,923 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,517 202,828 100 Japanese yen JPY 374,655 371,802 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,998 73,739 1 Omani rial OMR 1,495,205 1,489,265 1 Canadian dollar CAD 408,515 407,874 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,841 327,093 1 South African rand ZAR 32,910 33,131 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,668 13,631 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,111 7,100 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,045 157,448 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,907 43,757 1 Syrian pound SYP 52 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 373,959 374,581 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,409 152,830 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,530,008 1,524,231 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,200 439,351 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,854 469,627 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,880 18,828 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,185 403,581 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,295 105,031 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,688 80,461 100 Thai baht THB 1,767,980 1,764,519 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,059 136,467 1,000 South Korean won KRW 399,380 400,503 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,401 808,337 1 euro EUR 661,015 660,855 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,641 109,985 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,516 211,576 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,430 34,341 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,654 8,595 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,935 168,068 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,407 337,124 100 Philippine pesos PHP 981,787 975,671 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,322 62,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,055 163,834 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,570 2,562

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,785 rials and $1 costs 726,516 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,471 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,355 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

