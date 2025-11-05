Central Asia, U.S. officials to gather in Washington for business conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The U.S. Department of State, in partnership with the Kennedy Center, will host the C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Business Conference, celebrating a decade of collaboration between the United States and the five Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Launched in 2015, the C5+1 diplomatic platform has become a cornerstone for strengthening regional cooperation, promoting economic growth, and fostering shared security and development goals across Central Asia.

The conference will bring together senior government officials and business leaders from the United States and Central Asia. Among the speakers are Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor, and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead a plenary panel discussion with top business executives, focusing on opportunities to deepen economic engagement and enhance regional connectivity.