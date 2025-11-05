Croatia, Germany's Bavaria expand collaboration in healthcare and science

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman, met with the head of the CSU parliamentary group, Klaus Holetschek, and members of the Bavarian Parliament, together with the president of the International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS), Prof. Dr. Dragan Primorac, and representatives of the Bavarian company Sana Kliniken AG, Trend reports.

The long-standing cooperation between the University of Split’s Faculty of Medicine and REGIOMED Kliniken (now part of the Sana Kliniken Group) in training German doctors in Croatia was also commended. This collaboration, which began in 2016, has resulted in nearly 300 physicians completing their education in Croatia.

Minister Grlić Radman emphasized the excellent Croatian-German relations marked by frequent mutual visits — including that of Federal Deputy Foreign Minister Wadephul in late August and the recent visit of Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann to Croatia.

The friendly ties between the two nations are also reflected in the steady flow of German tourists to Croatia and the strengthening economic cooperation. Croatia and Germany are further connected by a large Croatian community living in Germany — around 133,000 of whom reside in Bavaria. In the context of Croatia’s close partnership with Bavaria, the minister recalled the session of the Permanent Croatian-Bavarian Commission held in Osijek in April 2025, co-chaired by Bavarian minister of Croatian descent Michaela Kaniber. The significant contribution of the Croatian Consulate General in Munich and the German Embassy in Zagreb to this cooperation was also acknowledged.

Prof. Primorac announced the 14th conference “Advances in Application of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine” and a symposium on artificial intelligence in medicine, forensics, and anthropological genetics, to be held in Dubrovnik from June 15 to 19, 2025.

Minister Grlić Radman confirmed that Croatia will continue to strengthen cooperation with Bavaria and the Federal Republic of Germany, aiming to further develop political, economic, educational, and scientific ties for the benefit of citizens and institutions in both countries.