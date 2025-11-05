Life is rapidly reviving in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation - Prosecutor General

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 5. Life is rapidly reviving in the territories liberated from occupation. We are now witnessing the realization of President Ilham Aliyev’s words: “We will turn Karabakh into a paradise” — are now becoming reality,” said Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev during the conference “Five Years of Victory: Triumph of Statehood and Law” held in Zangilan.

According to Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijani citizens have now permanently settled in liberated territories, including Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and other districts, along with those who returned to their native lands.

According to Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, “Today, large-scale infrastructure projects, restoration of residential areas, and consistent measures for social and economic development are being implemented across all liberated territories, including Zangilan. Modern highways, airports, energy and water supply lines, schools, hospitals, and service facilities are laying the foundation for a new life on these lands.”

