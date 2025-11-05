Baku hosts NATO course (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 5 November 2025 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) course of Land Forces headquarters, units and subunits is being held in Baku within the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC).

The course at the War Games Center of the National Defense University is attended by relevant military personnel from NATO and its allies.

The aim of the course is certification of military personnel for the evaluation of units and subunits declared to the Allied Joint Force Command.

It is noteworthy that a total of 39 representatives from NATO member and partner countries are involved in the course.

