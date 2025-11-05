Azerbaijan's efforts to combat all forms of discrimination highlighted at UN General Assembly meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, being affronts to human dignity, constitute serious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, said Shahriyar Hajiyev First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism at a meeting of the Third Committee of the eightieth session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, being affronts to human dignity, constitute serious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. They also impede equal opportunity for the realisation of all human rights.

It is deplorable that the above-mentioned ongoing and resurging cases, including in multiple and intersecting forms, occur at an increased level in many parts of the world. The international community must undertake unified and strengthened action to effectively address this scourge, in line with the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.

Azerbaijan’s Constitution firmly prohibits discrimination and guarantees the equal rights and freedoms of all individuals. In its regular dialogue with the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Government provides comprehensive information on the national measures it has adopted.

The promotion and protection of cultural diversity, alongside efforts to foster understanding and build bridges among different cultures, can play a vital role in combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance. An environment of tolerance, mutual understanding, and inclusiveness can be cultivated through advocacy and the active promotion of cultural diversity.

It should be noted that racist movements rooted in ideologies of racial superiority pose a significant threat to human lives and hinder reconciliation efforts in post-conflict settings. States should explicitly condemn and prohibit organisations that promote and incite racial discrimination and recognise participation in such organisations or activities as punishable offenses under their national law.

Regarding the report of the Special Rapporteur, we emphasise that the special procedures mandate-holders, in accordance with the HRC resolution 5/2 of 18 June 2007, shall always seek to establish the facts based on objective and reliable information emanating from relevant and credible sources, which they have duly cross-checked. Without the verification steps, the inclusion of mere allegations in the report is unacceptable and should be avoided.

Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting the rights and dignity of all individuals within its territory, regardless of race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin and will continue to work towards the ultimate goal of eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations, both nationally and globally," said Hajiyev.