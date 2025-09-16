Kazakhstan boosts fixed capital investment in 8M2025 amid economic shift

Investments in fixed capital in Kazakhstan increased significantly in early 2025, primarily funded by enterprises and government budgets. While nominal incomes showed annual growth, real incomes declined, and exports dropped. Despite strong overall economic growth, these trends highlight structural challenges, underscoring the need for economic diversification and a stronger manufacturing sector to improve citizens’ quality of life.

