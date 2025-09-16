Uzbekistan sets sights on fruit export expansion with modern farming investments
Uzbekistan is investing over $60 million in a major agri-industrial garden in Chimyon mahalla, Bostanlyk district, aiming to boost fruit cultivation, processing, and exports. The project is set to create thousands of jobs, modernize local agriculture, and strengthen the country’s position in international markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy