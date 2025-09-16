Uzbekistan sets sights on fruit export expansion with modern farming investments

Uzbekistan is investing over $60 million in a major agri-industrial garden in Chimyon mahalla, Bostanlyk district, aiming to boost fruit cultivation, processing, and exports. The project is set to create thousands of jobs, modernize local agriculture, and strengthen the country’s position in international markets.

