TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy launch key projects in Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy, together with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil and Basra Oil Company, have launched two major projects under the country’s Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP): the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP) and the full development of the Ratawi oil field, Trend reports.

The announcement was made in Baghdad on September 14 in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

With these contracts, all four parts of the GGIP — covering gas, oil, solar, and water — are now under execution. The initiative is designed to boost Iraq’s electricity supply, support energy independence, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The CSSP will process and transport 5 million barrels of seawater per day from the coast near Um Qasr to southern oil fields, replacing freshwater from the Tigris and Euphrates and helping ease regional water stress. The project is expected to free up about 250,000 cubic meters of freshwater daily for agriculture.

At the Ratawi field, production is set to rise to 120,000 barrels per day by early 2026 in the first phase, and to 210,000 barrels per day from 2028 with no routine flaring. Associated gas will be processed through a new midstream project to supply the national grid, powering around 1.5 million households.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said the GGIP demonstrates the company’s multi-energy transition strategy and will employ 7,000 Iraqis during construction.