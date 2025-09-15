Iran and IAEA set framework to review damaged nuclear sites, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The unprecedented and exceptional circumstances resulting from the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities will be investigated based on the agreement reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Vice President, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said at the 69th annual session of the IAEA in Vienna today, Trend reports.

According to him, in the current circumstances, the implementation of the safeguards agreement, especially the development of a method related to the safety of nuclear facilities and the health of workers, should be kept in the spotlight.

Eslami also said that the safeguards agreement does not envisage the continuation of cooperation in a crisis where there are attacks on nuclear facilities and threats continue.

The vice president noted that as a result of the air strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA on safeguards, inspection, and testing activities has stopped.

Subsequently, the Iranian parliament adopted a law on the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, taking into account the country's security issues.

The law stipulates that Iran will continue its cooperation with the IAEA based on resolving nuclear facilities and security concerns.

The 69th session of the IAEA began today and will continue in Vienna for five days.

On June 22, the US conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying some of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

