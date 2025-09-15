Iran sheds light on standing under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ Iran will not give up its inherent and legal rights under its nuclear program within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 69th annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Eslami emphasized that, under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, sanctions against Iran should be lifted on October 18, 2025. Iran will not yield to any pressure or retreat in this regard.

The vice president called on the international community to support the peaceful resolution of issues within the framework of international law.

“Iran expects the international community to reflect that no one is above the law. Just as we believe in diplomatic and political solutions, we will resist political, military, and psychological pressures,” Eslami added.

He also stressed that Iran seeks the IAEA, as a representative of the collective will of all members, to take appropriate measures in response to attacks on nuclear facilities.

The 69th session of the IAEA began today and will continue in Vienna for five days.

To recall, on June 22, the U.S. conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying some of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

