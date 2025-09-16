“SİMA İmza” application downloads exceed 5 million

The number of downloads of the “SİMA İmza” mobile application increased by nearly 2 million in the first eight months of the current year, surpassing 5 million.

Currently, “SİMA İmza” is used daily in education, healthcare, taxation, customs, justice, employment, finance, and other fields. Nearly 90 institutions have already integrated the next-generation digital signature into their services.

Through “mygov ID” alone, it is possible to access more than 200 government portals using “SİMA İmza.” This provides citizens with the opportunity to benefit from electronic services in a more convenient, flexible, and reliable way.

About “SİMA İmza”

“SİMA İmza” is a next-generation digital signature solution developed in 2022 by “AzInTelecom,” one of the companies of AZCON Holding. Obtaining the digital signature requires neither a visit to a service center nor the use of a physical device. Citizens can simply download the “SİMA İmza” mobile application to their smartphones and complete registration from any location. The service is provided to citizens free of charge. “SİMA İmza” is available for citizens, individual entrepreneurs, legal entities, and government institutions. Entrepreneurs and legal entities can now use the entrepreneur’s signature in the SİMA İmza app free of charge for 6 months with the promo code “6AYPULSUZ”.

