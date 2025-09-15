Azerbaijan’s SOCAR makes headway in rebuilding gas infrastructure in liberated zones
SOCAR has made significant progress in restoring gas infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s liberated regions, completing almost all underground pipelines in key settlements such as Khudaferin, Zar, and Aghdara, while major urban centers like Khankendi have seen gas supply extended to hundreds of homes.
