Kazakhstan's Astana hosts talks on enhancing TITR transport efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ Kazakhstan's Astana hosted a working meeting at the office of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) with a delegation from the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC), Trend reports via the official Middle Corridor website.

The visit, organized at the direction of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, aimed to review the operational situation of China-Europe rail transport and evaluate the opportunities of the TITR route.

In the course of the meeting, stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the intricacies of container train traffic dynamics and frequency, the competitive landscape of the TITR route, tariff frameworks, quota optimization, and various operational challenges. Special attention was given to infrastructure development and key hubs, including the launch of a container hub at the Aktau port, reducing delivery times, and implementing digital solutions for cargo tracking.

“Following the meeting, an understanding was reached on further cooperation and joint actions aimed at improving transport efficiency on the TITR route and supporting sustainable development of China-Europe rail connections,” the report said

CIECC is China’s largest state consulting company, managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Over the years, the corporation has implemented more than 150,000 projects in transport, energy, urban development, and high-tech sectors, with a total value exceeding 200 trillion yuan.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe, providing an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. It offers a shorter land-based path linking eastern Asia, including China, with Europe.

