Uzbekistan, Chinese Investors ink strategic agreement in industrial dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. The Governor of Fergana Region, Khayrullo Bozorov, met with Chinese investors Yuan Yanping and Shan Chunyu to sign a tripartite memorandum of understanding focused on developing modern agricultural machinery production, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of a project to produce modern agricultural machinery at the Kokand Free Economic Zone branch in Kuvasoy. The project includes plans for future localization of production, aiming to strengthen domestic capabilities. Governor Bozorov expressed confidence that the initiative would not only secure a strong presence in the Uzbek market but also expand into the broader markets of Central Asia and the CIS.

China Yitou Group, one of China’s leading producers of agricultural and construction machinery, brings 70 years of expertise to the project. The company also manufactures diesel engines, drive systems, and other key spare parts essential for modern equipment.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to surge. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the start of 2025. This robust growth highlights the deepening economic ties between the two nations, positioning China as one of Uzbekistan’s most significant and reliable partners