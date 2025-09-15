Uzbekistan, Hong Kong ink strategic aviation MoU to enable direct flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Uzbekistan Airports and Hong Kong International Airport signed a memorandum of understanding in Hong Kong during the One Belt, One Road summit to establish direct air connectivity and enhance cooperation in aviation development, Trend reports.

The document provides for the exchange of management expertise, improvements in operational efficiency and service quality, staff training through programs of the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (HKIAA), and joint initiatives in sustainable aviation development.

“The signing of this memorandum with the Hong Kong Airport Authority opens up new opportunities for developing direct air links and expanding cooperation in the aviation sector. This agreement marks an important step in integrating Uzbekistan into the global aviation network and will contribute to increased passenger traffic, tourism growth, and the strengthening of the country’s transport and logistics potential,” said Salokhiddin Nasirov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board for Operations at Uzbekistan Airports.

“We are delighted to sign this memorandum with Uzbekistan Airports. The agreement will open new routes and increase flight frequencies between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan. We also place special emphasis on training aviation professionals. Since 2017, HKIAA has implemented a wide range of programs for more than 380,000 participants, including representatives from Belt and Road countries. We value the opportunity to share our expertise with partners from Uzbekistan,” said Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong International Airport.

Hong Kong International Airport serves more than 200 destinations worldwide, including 58 airports in 36 Belt and Road countries. Around 140 airlines operate flights at HKIA, exceeding the figures recorded before the pandemic.