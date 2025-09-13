IEA sees non-OECD refining activity expanding through 2026

Non-OECD crude runs are expected to grow steadily over the next two years, reaching 47.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025 and 48.5 mb/d in 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

