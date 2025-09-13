Azerbaijan cranking up gears on kerosene production in 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced 463,100 tons of kerosene from January through August 2025. This marks an increase of 32,400 tons, or 7.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. As of September 1, ready kerosene reserves stood at 49,900 tons.

