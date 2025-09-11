EIB Group unveils €17.5B plan to boost SME energy efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. More than 350,000 European companies are set to benefit from a 17.5 billion euro financing initiative aimed at improving energy efficiency in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group announced, Trend reports.

The program, supported by the European Commission, will nearly double existing support for SME energy efficiency and decarbonisation measures between 2025 and 2027. It combines debt and equity instruments to mobilize over 65 billion euros in total investment by 2027, closing a long-standing market gap in Europe.

“SMEs are the backbone of the EU economy,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “Helping them cut energy costs strengthens competitiveness and resilience.” Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen added that the initiative will simplify financing access and accelerate the deployment of energy-saving solutions.

A key feature of the initiative is a “one-stop-shop” for SME energy efficiency, streamlining engagement with EIB intermediated lending products. The program will also support dedicated investment platforms in partnership with private investors and promote energy efficiency as a service, allowing companies to pay for outcomes rather than upfront equipment costs.