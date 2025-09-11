Azerbaijan set to attend Parliamentarians' Forum for Friendship Exchange

Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Member of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with China, Ramid Namazov, visiting China, will participate in the Parliamentary Forum on Friendship Exchanges, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The forum is organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, on the theme of "Building Global Partnership, Jointly Contributing to Sustainable Development".

He will join the forum events to be held in Beijing and Urumqi.

The visit will end on September 17.