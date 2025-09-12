Bank payment card circulation rises in Tajikistan
The circulation of bank payment cards increases in Tajikistan, supported by thousands of ATMs and POS terminals facilitating robust transaction activity across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy