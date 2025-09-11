Azerbaijan's SOCAR Green sets sights on implementing pilot hybrid project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. SOCAR Green plans to implement a pilot hybrid project, Elmir Musayev, General Director of SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), said on the second day of the 2nd International Conference for Water Management - Baku Water Week, held in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that a comprehensive work will be carried out in this direction, which will lead to significant energy efficiency.

"This will also ensure water efficiency thanks to energy efficiency, efficient equipment to be applied and new technologies.

For example, if we simply apply variable frequency control devices to water pumps, they will regulate water use in accordance with demand and reduce or completely eliminate excess energy consumption. This solution will also save water, because excess water will not be used unnecessarily," he explained.

Musayev noted that, in addition, a letter of intent was signed yesterday with the State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), which is also part of the agency's decarbonization initiative.

"As announced, we plan to implement a pilot hybrid project. This project will include onshore wind energy, floating or fixed solar panels on the water, and a battery energy storage system. Here, the agency will act as a buyer of electricity, which will directly contribute to the decarbonization of the agency and our organization.

We have already started the technical review stage and are quite optimistic. We hope that this will be just the beginning of our future journey.

We believe and are confident that this project will be successful. After this pilot project proves successful, we will partner with ADSEA. I emphasize the word partnership because it should be mutually beneficial - both ADSEA should benefit from it and we should benefit. After this experiment is successful, I believe that we can transfer this knowledge and experience to the wider region.

Simply by applying new technology with proper management and analysis, we can achieve very good results. We think that after completing this pilot project, we can apply it to other enterprises in Azerbaijan, and at the same time, we can apply this approach to Central Asian countries and neighboring countries," Musayev concluded.

