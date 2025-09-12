Uzbekistan, Türkiye prioritize Middle Corridor expansion and connectivity

TASHKENT, September 11. The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Minister Ilhom Mahkamov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Uzbekistan, Ufuk Ulutas, to review the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused particularly on the development of international transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor, as well as the expansion of multimodal freight services and air connectivity between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation in the transport sector, exchanging best practices, and implementing joint initiatives to strengthen connectivity and promote trade.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $418 million from January through February 2025, marking a slight decrease of 4.3 percent compared to $436.3 million during the same period last year.

