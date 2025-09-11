Azerbaijan's Azerenergy and UAE's Masdar hold discussions on renewable plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy OJSC and the UAE's Masdar company held discussions regarding solar and wind power plant projects (Banka, Bilasuvar, and Garadagh) with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW, a source in the OJSC told Trend.

The discussions were conducted during the meeting between a delegation led by Chairman of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev and Head of Projects at Masdar Company Mohamed Almuharrami.

The meeting also held an exchange of views on the current state of cooperation and future prospects.