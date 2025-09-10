Details of SBO Hanrahan’s travel to Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The travel of Brendan Hanrahan, the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR) at the U.S. Department of State to to Baku and Yerevan builds on President Trump’s historic August 8 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ushering in a new era of peace in the South Caucasus region, the U.S. Embassy told Trend.

“During his trip, SBO Hanrahan announced plans to convene inaugural working groups with both governments before the end of the calendar year to implement the bilateral MOUs signed by President Trump and his counterparts,” said the embassy.

Reportedly, in Baku, SBO Hanrahan shared the initial draft of the U.S.-Azerbaijan strategic working group charter, which will launch the first-ever U.S.-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership to advance our cooperation on regional connectivity, economic investment, and security cooperation.

“He also addressed the future of bilateral security cooperation following President Trump’s decision to waive section 907. We welcome the news of the latest round of substantive discussions between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials on border delimitation, demining, and infrastructure development in support of TRIPP. U.S.-led initiatives, coupled with these efforts, will attract private investment and usher in a new era of prosperity for Armenia, Azerbaijan, and beyond,” the embassy said.