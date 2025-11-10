Kazakhstan reveals volume of funds recovered through state audits

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 10. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, who presented a report on the agency’s performance over the first nine months of the year and outlined plans for 2026, the Kazakh president's office said, Trend reports.

According to Smailov, state auditors carried out 18 major inspections covering 32 trillion tenge ($61.1 billion) - 22.8 trillion ($43.5 billion) more than in the same period last year. As a result, 112 billion tenge ($213.8 million) were reimbursed and restored to the state. To address identified violations and shortcomings, the Government and audited entities received 96 recommendations and about 800 mandatory directives, while 42 audit cases were forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

Tokayev was informed that a new digital information system has been introduced to automate all stages of the Chamber’s audit process.

In 2026, around 40 audits are planned, focusing on areas such as support for domestic pharmaceutical producers, investment attraction, road development, operations of Kazakhtelecom, Kazpost and the Interior Ministry’s penal system, as well as state information policy.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev gave specific instructions aimed at further improving the system of state audit in Kazakhstan.