Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $0.54, or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to $65.52 per barrel, Trend reports.
The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.43 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.8 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $63.44 per barrel, which is $0.58, or 0.9 percent, less than a week before.
During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.4 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.68 per barrel.
URALS oil averaged $51.99 per barrel, down $0.73, or 1.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $53.05 per barrel, and the lowest was $51.19 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $0.6, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.02 per barrel, and the lowest was $63.61 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
03.10.2025
|
04.10.2025
|
05.10.2025
|
06.10.2025
|
07.10.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$66.43
|
$65.82
|
$65.43
|
$64.80
|
$65.10
|
$65.52
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$64.40
|
$63.79
|
$63.37
|
$62.68
|
$62.97
|
$63.44
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$53.05
|
$52.41
|
$52.07
|
$51.19
|
$51.24
|
$51.99
|
Dated Brent
|
$66.02
|
$65.26
|
$64.56
|
$63.66
|
$63.61
|
$64.62
