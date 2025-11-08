Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $0.54, or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to $65.52 per barrel,​ Trend reports.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.43 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.8 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $63.44 per barrel, which is $0.58, or 0.9 percent, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.4 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.68 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.99 per barrel, down $0.73, or 1.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $53.05 per barrel, and the lowest was $51.19 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $0.6, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.02 per barrel, and the lowest was $63.61 per barrel.

Oil type/date 03.10.2025 04.10.2025 05.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $66.43 $65.82 $65.43 $64.80 $65.10 $65.52 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $64.40 $63.79 $63.37 $62.68 $62.97 $63.44 Urals (EX NOVO) $53.05 $52.41 $52.07 $51.19 $51.24 $51.99 Dated Brent $66.02 $65.26 $64.56 $63.66 $63.61 $64.62

