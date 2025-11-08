Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 8 November 2025 21:11 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $0.54, or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to $65.52 per barrel, Trend reports.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.43 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.8 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $63.44 per barrel, which is $0.58, or 0.9 percent, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.4 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.68 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.99 per barrel, down $0.73, or 1.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $53.05 per barrel, and the lowest was $51.19 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $0.6, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.02 per barrel, and the lowest was $63.61 per barrel.

Oil type/date

03.10.2025

04.10.2025

05.10.2025

06.10.2025

07.10.2025

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$66.43

$65.82

$65.43

$64.80

$65.10

$65.52

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$64.40

$63.79

$63.37

$62.68

$62.97

$63.44

Urals (EX NOVO)

$53.05

$52.41

$52.07

$51.19

$51.24

$51.99

Dated Brent

$66.02

$65.26

$64.56

$63.66

$63.61

$64.62

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more