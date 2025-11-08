Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 8 November 2025 20:58 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert was held in Baku’s Seaside National Park to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Trend reports.

Popular Azerbaijani performers took the stage, entertaining city residents with a concert program that drew wide interest.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates November 8 - Victory Day.

According to the decree "On the Establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, Victory Day is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan on November 8.

Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest

Latest

Read more