Baku hosts concert marking Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert was held in Baku’s Seaside National Park to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Trend reports.

Popular Azerbaijani performers took the stage, entertaining city residents with a concert program that drew wide interest.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates November 8 - Victory Day.

According to the decree "On the Establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, Victory Day is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan on November 8.