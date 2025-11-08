President of Türkiye recites Mammad Araz's poem at military parade in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Today, we jointly celebrate the fifth anniversary of a magnificent and perfect Victory that ended 30 years of occupation. I once again commemorate with mercy all the martyrs of the Patriotic War, the brave sons of Azerbaijan. May God grant peace to the souls of our martyrs and make their resting place paradise, inshallah, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

Reciting a poem by People's Poet of Azerbaijan Mammad Araz, he said: “Mammad Araz expressed the Azerbaijani Turk's love for the Motherland as follows:

Today it is necessary that every moment of ours says: Motherland!

Our sword, our shield says: Motherland!

In place of those who died, the rest of us say: Motherland!

Motherland! - let it say!

Every feeling of our hearts, every beat says: Motherland!

No matter where we are, our time, our space says: Motherland!

I express my gratitude to our heroic veterans whose hearts beat for the Motherland on every occasion, and say may God be pleased with them.”

