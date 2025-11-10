Niagara Falls glows with Azerbaijani flag colors on National Day (PHOTO)

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Canada

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ In the province of Ontario, Canada, one of the world’s most famous natural wonders — Niagara Falls — was illuminated in celebration of Azerbaijan’s State Flag Day on November 9, the publication ox Azerbaijani embassy on X said, Trend reports.

During the illumination, the colors of Azerbaijan’s national flag were reflected on the falls.

9 November, the day of the adoption of the national flag by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, is marked as the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.