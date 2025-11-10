KazMunayGas reveals volume of oil shipped by flagship tankers in 10M2025

Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) reported that its flagship Aframax-class tankers Altai and Alatau, operated by the Kazmortransflot National Maritime Shipping Company (KMTF), have increased the volume of oil transported over the first 10 months of 2025.

