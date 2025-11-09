Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar October 27 1.7 November 3 1.7 October 28 1.7 November 4 1.7 October 29 1.7 November 5 1.7 October 30 1.7 November 6 1.7 October 31 1.7 November 7 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0003 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0188 manat and amounted to 1.95764 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro October 27 1.9763 November 3 1.9609 October 28 1.9833 November 4 1.9566 October 29 1.9777 November 5 1.9534 October 30 1.9777 November 6 1.9561 October 31 1.9672 November 7 1.9612 Average rate per week 1.97644 Average rate per week 1.95764

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0098 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.04002 manat, amounting to 2.09654 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble October 27 2.1317 November 3 2.1026 October 28 2.1450 November 4 2.0988 October 29 2.1556 November 5 2.0988 October 30 2.1258 November 6 2.0897 October 31 2.1247 November 7 2.0928 Average rate per week 2.13656 Average rate per week 2.09654

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate also decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.04038 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira October 27 0.0405 November 3 0.0404 October 28 0.0405 November 4 0.0404 October 29 0.0405 November 5 0.0404 October 30 0.0405 November 6 0.0404 October 31 0.0404 November 7 0.0403 Average rate per week 0.04048 Average rate per week 0.04038

