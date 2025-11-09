Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
November 3
|
1.7
|
October 28
|
1.7
|
November 4
|
1.7
|
October 29
|
1.7
|
November 5
|
1.7
|
October 30
|
1.7
|
November 6
|
1.7
|
October 31
|
1.7
|
November 7
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0003 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0188 manat and amounted to 1.95764 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
October 27
|
1.9763
|
November 3
|
1.9609
|
October 28
|
1.9833
|
November 4
|
1.9566
|
October 29
|
1.9777
|
November 5
|
1.9534
|
October 30
|
1.9777
|
November 6
|
1.9561
|
October 31
|
1.9672
|
November 7
|
1.9612
|
Average rate per week
|
1.97644
|
Average rate per week
|
1.95764
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0098 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.04002 manat, amounting to 2.09654 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
October 27
|
2.1317
|
November 3
|
2.1026
|
October 28
|
2.1450
|
November 4
|
2.0988
|
October 29
|
2.1556
|
November 5
|
2.0988
|
October 30
|
2.1258
|
November 6
|
2.0897
|
October 31
|
2.1247
|
November 7
|
2.0928
|
Average rate per week
|
2.13656
|
Average rate per week
|
2.09654
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate also decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.04038 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
October 27
|
0.0405
|
November 3
|
0.0404
|
October 28
|
0.0405
|
November 4
|
0.0404
|
October 29
|
0.0405
|
November 5
|
0.0404
|
October 30
|
0.0405
|
November 6
|
0.0404
|
October 31
|
0.0404
|
November 7
|
0.0403
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04048
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04038
