Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 9 November 2025 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

October 27

1.7

November 3

1.7

October 28

1.7

November 4

1.7

October 29

1.7

November 5

1.7

October 30

1.7

November 6

1.7

October 31

1.7

November 7

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0003 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0188 manat and amounted to 1.95764 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

October 27

1.9763

November 3

1.9609

October 28

1.9833

November 4

1.9566

October 29

1.9777

November 5

1.9534

October 30

1.9777

November 6

1.9561

October 31

1.9672

November 7

1.9612

Average rate per week

1.97644

Average rate per week

1.95764

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0098 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.04002 manat, amounting to 2.09654 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

October 27

2.1317

November 3

2.1026

October 28

2.1450

November 4

2.0988

October 29

2.1556

November 5

2.0988

October 30

2.1258

November 6

2.0897

October 31

2.1247

November 7

2.0928

Average rate per week

2.13656

Average rate per week

2.09654

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate also decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.04038 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

October 27

0.0405

November 3

0.0404

October 28

0.0405

November 4

0.0404

October 29

0.0405

November 5

0.0404

October 30

0.0405

November 6

0.0404

October 31

0.0404

November 7

0.0403

Average rate per week

0.04048

Average rate per week

0.04038

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more