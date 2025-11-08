OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day, Trend reports.
The congratulatory message was shared in a post on Omuraliev’s official X page.
“On the occasion of 8 November – Victory Day, I proudly honor the heroism and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces, who through the 44-Day Patriotic War ensured the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of territorial integrity and historical justice,” the post reads.