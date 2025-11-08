OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day, Trend reports.

The congratulatory message was shared in a post on Omuraliev’s official X page.

“On the occasion of 8 November – Victory Day, I proudly honor the heroism and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces, who through the 44-Day Patriotic War ensured the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of territorial integrity and historical justice,” the post reads.