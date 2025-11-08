Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade turnover gains foothold in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan reached $20.7 million, marking a 38.7% increase or $5.8 million more than in the same period of 2024. During this time, Azerbaijan’s exports to Pakistan totaled just $3,200, falling by 48.6%. In contrast, imports from Pakistan rose by 40.1% to $20.6 million.
