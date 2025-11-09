AzerGold presents “Victory” gold coin collection (PHOTO)

The new “Victory” gold coin collection produced by “AzerGold” CJSC was presented. The commemorative collection is dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the historic Victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, over the armed forces of Armenia in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The limited-edition “Victory” gold coin collection symbolizes the unity and determination of the Azerbaijani people, the heroism of our brave sons who fought for the Motherland, as well as the restoration of the state’s territorial integrity and the triumph of wise leadership.

The central element of the gold coin features the Arch of Victory — the main component of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex. Passing through the Arch of Victory symbolizes the nation’s path toward its historic triumph. The 44 columns represent the 44 days of the Patriotic War, while the depicted tree embodies the revival of our historical roots, present, and future in the liberated territories.

The image of the number “8” on the coin reflects November 8 – Victory Day, which has gone down in history as a symbol of unity among the President, the People, and the Army. The ornament of the eight-pointed star, one of the key elements of the national symbols, frames the coin, emphasizing the greatness and eternity of the Victory achieved.

It should be noted that the “Victory” gold coin collection is the 19th product of AzerGold CJSC. The commemorative coins, made from gold mined in Azerbaijan, were produced in a limited quantity — 200 pieces of each type, weighing 5, 10, 20 grams, and 1 ounce. Customers can purchase the coins at the AzerGold Sales and Exchange Centre located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, or via the Company’s online platform at www.azergold.gift.