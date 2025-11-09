Azerbaijan Army holds military oath-taking ceremonies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. In accordance with the training plan for 2025 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on November 9, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceremonies were declared open after the battle flags were brought to the parade grounds in accompaniment of military orchestras.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units spoke at the events and congratulated the young soldiers on this significant occasion and urged them to remain loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve as exemplary soldiers, to thoroughly learn the secrets of weapons and equipment, to constantly improve combat training, to precisely and promptly fulfill orders of the command staff, and to always be prepared to defend Azerbaijani lands. It was emphasized that the coincidence of the oath-taking ceremony with

November 9 — the State Flag Day — is especially valuable and memorable for the personnel, making this day a double celebration for them.

The parents of the young soldiers expressed their pride in their children's honorable service to Motherland and thanked the head of state and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for providing necessary conditions.

Then servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

At the end, concert programs dedicated to the oath-taking ceremony and November 9 — the State Flag Day — were organized for the personnel.