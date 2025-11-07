Kazakhstan and US-based Oracle join forces to drive AI and cloud innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan and U.S.-based Oracle have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and cloud technologies, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The signing ceremony was held in Washington in the context of the C5+1 business conference, which convened representatives from the United States and Central Asian nations to strengthen regional cooperation and advance economic and technological development.

Under the agreement, Oracle will assist the ministry in assessing the feasibility of deploying Oracle solutions as a pilot AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan and conducting related testing. The collaboration also includes exploring the potential for phased development of cloud data centers and implementing pilot projects in applied artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the partnership may involve Oracle providing advisory support in workforce development programs, including specialized training and certification, joint research projects, and the establishment of an Oracle Competence Center in Kazakhstan. The parties also plan to continue discussions on regulatory and ethical aspects of AI development.

"Cooperation with Oracle will help develop Kazakhstan’s national AI infrastructure and digital ecosystem. This reflects our commitment to advancing technological innovation and building a strong foundation for the country’s digital economy," Zhaslan Madiyev, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, said.

Allison O’Brien, Oracle’s Managing Director for Government Engagement, noted that Oracle looks forward to supporting Kazakhstan in implementing its national AI strategy.