Turkish tourist hails joy and pride of celebrating Victory Day in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. ​Being here in Azerbaijan on this national day fills me with great pride, Asım Güngör, a Turkish tourist, told Trend during the November 8 - Victory Day celebration in Baku.

Güngör reflected on his experience and impressions on Victory Day.

“Being here in Azerbaijan on this national day fills me with great pride. Happy Victory Day! I wish our nation always lives in unity and harmony, and I send my best wishes for health and happiness to everyone on this joyful day,” he said.

He also highlighted the unique brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, referencing the famous saying of National Leader Heydar Aliyev:

“We are one nation, two states. I believe we are not only brothers but a people united by the same roots and shared spiritual values. Sometimes distance may exist in brotherhood, but there is a deeper connection and greater value in being true to ourselves,” he added.

Turkish tourist concluded by expressing his belief in the enduring unity of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“Today is a very meaningful day for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. I hope this bond and brotherhood will last forever,” he said.

