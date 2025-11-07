President of Palestine sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President.

I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency, and through you, to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day, and the National Flag Day.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success, and further progress and prosperity to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan. I am confident that our bilateral relations, based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect that we are taking pride in, will further develop and strengthen.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, my warmest regards,'' the letter reads.