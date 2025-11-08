May our Victory be blessed - President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ I greet you with the most sincere feelings, respect, and love. I feel great happiness being with you on the 5th anniversary of our Victory Day. I express my gratitude to my brother Ilham Aliyev for the invitation. I brought you greetings from your brothers in Türkiye. I brought you the heartfelt love of 86 million people, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

“On this proud day, our brothers in the Organization of Turkic States are also sharing the same enthusiasm with us. May our Victory be blessed,” he said.