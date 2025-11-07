APA chief stresses necessity to harness AI for Azerbaijani language verification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The media need to maintain linguistic purity and use expressions and idioms correctly, but in reality, this is not always possible, APA Holding CEO Vüsala Mahirgızı said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a panel session entitled “Rules for the use of the Azerbaijani language in print and online media: problems and solutions, held today as part of the conference “Correct Application of Norms of the Azerbaijani Literary Language in the Media.”

Mahirgizi noted that, as in literature or literary materials, it is not always possible to use expressions and idioms in the right place and flawlessly:

"Anyone who says they adhere to this professionalism 100 percent is mistaken. In today's media environment, haste, rush, and sloppiness can lead to certain mistakes. But the most alarming thing is that some stylistic errors have already become the norm."

The official noted that in some cases, the natural expressive power of language is artificially limited:

"For example, the word ‘die’ has become almost taboo in the Azerbaijani media. When someone is described as ‘dead’, protests immediately arise. But this is a completely normal and correct word in our language. Instead, expressions such as ‘left this world’ and ‘passed away’ are used. However, we must try to preserve the naturalness and expressive power of the language," She stressed.

Vusala Mahirgizi noted the need to create a system for checking spelling and stylistic errors in the Azerbaijani language based on artificial intelligence: “It is important to define norms in this area in the law on the state language. In many advanced countries around the world, fines are imposed for violations of language norms.”