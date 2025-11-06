Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency, Mr. President,

It is my honour and privilege to extend to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Victory Day, along with heartfelt hopes for the continued progress and prosperity of your country.

This day holds deep significance for the people of Azerbaijan, serving as a reminder of the strength, perseverance, and unity demonstrated in the pursuit of your national goals.

We follow with particular respect the development and success of your country, as well as the efforts you are making to safeguard stability and prosperity in the region.

I am confident that the friendly relations between the peoples of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual understanding and respect, to our shared benefit.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your personal health and success, and for peace and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.